Bila Yarrudhanggalangdhuray by Anita Heiss review – a mighty and generous heartsong
The river – the mighty Marrambidya – does not discriminate. "It does not care what colour a man's skin is," writes Anita Heiss. "It does not care how important you are to the people who love you, it does not care that one day it can provide you with life and the next it can take it from you." The Wiradyuri people know the strength and rhythms of the river. They have tried to share their knowledge, but the white settlers haven't listened ("We could teach them a lot, if they just listened"). It is the early 1850s, and the fledgling township of Gundagai has been built – with tenacious ignorance – on the flat of a floodplain. The river is waiting.