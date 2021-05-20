newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bila Yarrudhanggalangdhuray by Anita Heiss review – a mighty and generous heartsong

The Guardian
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe river – the mighty Marrambidya – does not discriminate. “It does not care what colour a man’s skin is,” writes Anita Heiss. “It does not care how important you are to the people who love you, it does not care that one day it can provide you with life and the next it can take it from you.” The Wiradyuri people know the strength and rhythms of the river. They have tried to share their knowledge, but the white settlers haven’t listened (“We could teach them a lot, if they just listened”). It is the early 1850s, and the fledgling township of Gundagai has been built – with tenacious ignorance – on the flat of a floodplain. The river is waiting.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Simon Schuster#The Quiet Man#White River#True Love#Quaker#Avaricious James Bradley#Dancer#Family#Virtuous Ideals#Friendship#Daughter#Extraordinary Heroism#Legacy Building Dreams#Defiance#Female Intimacy#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

How the séance gave voice to real, live Victorian women

Upon seeing the name of American spiritualist Kate Fox in a letter between Harriet Beecher Stowe and George Eliot, the English writer Emily Midorikawa “made a mental note.” She found that the idea of Fox, who along with her two sisters became an international sensation for their alleged ability to channel communication with the dead, stayed with her.
Books & LiteratureWicked Local

BOOK REVIEW: 20 Summers guest author Damon Young holds nothing back in memoir

In writing his illuminating memoir “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker,” Damon Young explains, “I wrote this book to examine and discover the ‘whys’ of my life instead of continuing to allow the ‘whats’ to dominate and fog my memories.” According to Young, the book is a “series of attempts to find some solidity and lucidity in the relentless absurdity of existing while black in America.”
Books & LiteratureIn Style

Joy Luck ClubAuthor Amy Tan: “We Need More Voices”

There was a time not too long ago when Amy Tan gave a talk at a university, and at the reception following, one of the school's benefactors asked her how long she'd be in town before heading back to China. "I was stunned," she said. "He assumed that because I look Chinese, I belong in China." To Tan, who resides in San Francisco, it was an act of ignorance that is sadly all too common.
EntertainmentVulture

The Underground Railroad Recap: A Mighty Fine Thing

“Chapter 4: The Great Spirit” is a look into Arnold Ridgeway’s upbringing and the spiritual ideology he contends with, but also a short story about the first time he helped catch a runaway. The idea of the Great Spirit that young Ridgeway seems to be obsessed with has been inherited from his father. According to him, “The Great Spirit flows through everything, the Earth, the sky, all of it. It connects us all.” Early in the episode, the young Ridgeway recounts a story to his mother’s gravestone about the first time he got close to feeling the spirit his father is always talking about:
Religionballingernews.com

Max’s Page 5/6/2021 “MOCKED

“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering….”. This is what Isaiah wrote over seven centuries before Jesus was born. God revealed the kind of cruelty His son would endure at the hands of sinful men. The Cross Jesus bore now serves as the symbol of suffering and shame. Jesus hung upon the Roman cross, died as a criminal, being spat upon and mocked by those who rejected Him and His claim to be the Messiah sent from the Father.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

The power of tough love by Ruth E. Vallis, author of Love Is Blind

Author Ruth E. Vallis writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Love Is Blind. Although there are many who ascribe to the “tough love” approach to life, there are also many detractors, but this may be owing to an experience where the emphasis was more on the “tough” and less on the “love.” In order to understand the power, we might think of each component as an oar in a boat – left oar is tough and right oar is love.
ReligionIdaho State Journal

Latter-day to Lutheran: Cache native publishes memoir on faith journey

Katie Langston, a Cache Valley native, has written about her somewhat unorthodox faith journey, from being raised as a Latter-day Saint to becoming a Lutheran minister. “Sealed: An Unexpected Journey into the Heart of Grace” will be published by Thornbush Press on April 6. The book details Langston’s experience with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as her journey to mainstream Christianity.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

How Faith and Trust in the Lord Has Defined Elder Sean Douglas’s Life

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. As a young husband and professional working consistently long hours, Sean Douglas turned to the patriarchal blessing he received when he was 16. He had been preoccupied with a feeling of whether he was putting...
AccidentsHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN:Jochebed ~ A Godly Mother

Our town, our state, our nation, our world needs more godly mothers (fathers also, but that is another story for another day). Godly mothers don’t happen by accident and they do not raise godly children by accident. I heard about a mother of three very active young boys who was asked by some sensitive soul, “If you had it to do over again, would you still have children?” The young mother responded, “Sure I would…..but not just the same ones.” That can be told as a joke, but I am not telling it as one. It is a serious matter to consider that our children do not turn out the way they do by accident. Godly mothers and godly children do not happen by accident. Planning, preparing, protecting, and persevering are necessities.
ReligionSan Diego weekly Reader

From John Berryman’s “Eleven Addresses to the Lord”

Endower of Earth so gorgeous & different from the boring Moon,. thank you for such as it is my gift. containing with precision everything that most matters. ‘According to Thy will’ the thing begins. It took me off & on two days. It does not aim at eloquence. You have...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Kids and Youth Ministries Drift from Jesus

Three ways ministries can subtly drift from the gospel. Several years ago, I wrote a book with my good friends Matt Chandler and Josh Patterson about Jesus being the center of a local church. We called the book Creature of the Word, the title coming from an old Martin Luther quote where he taught that that when the gospel is rightly declared and applied to God’s people, the church becomes “a creature of the Word.”
MinoritiesNew University Newspaper

‘In Our Mothers’ Garden’ Is A Beautiful Spotlight On The Joy, Pain And Resilience Of Black Mothers And Their Daughters

Black voices are generally underrepresented in many different platforms and topics. Black women in the media are often portrayed as loud and aggressive rather than soft, loving, and resilient as many other women are. A look into the realities of Black women, their stories and their ancestry can be better understood through the debut documentary of director Shantrelle P. Lewis, “In Our Mothers’ Garden,” which premiered on Netflix May 6.
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Cross Words: A theology of marriage

A girl in a white dress walks down the aisle. Beautiful music plays in the background. A man, beaming with excitement, awaits her on the other side. The congregation stands, and the ceremony begins. Before long, the two newlyweds walk into a world of new opportunities and adventures. Marriage is...
Jobsculturalweekly.com

The Mighty Lengua: A Collective Glossary of Cultural Words and Phrases

“The tongue is a snazzy tool”—tatiana de la tierra. This glossary evolved out of a writing activity in our Chicanx Literature class (CLS 4020) at California State University, Los Angeles in the spring of 2021. The assignment was to celebrate the mighty lengua and produce vignettes about cultural expressions we grew up with. The entries that follow are short excerpts from longer vignettes. They highlight personal stories about cultural words and phrases that have shaped us, uplifted us, and at times also insulted and oppressed us. La profe Olga Garcia Echeverria and one of her former students, Michael Nicolas Elias, organized the entries and made minor edits to tighten each piece. In the editing process, however, word choice / syntax / and storytelling style were honored over prescriptive grammar to maintain each author’s unique voice. Because we strongly believe that a mighty tongue is also a free tongue, we freely code-switch (sin italics) wherever nos da la creative gana. A special thank you to visual artist Tanya Flores-Hodgson for creating such a cool lengua graphic to accompany our glossary. We invite you, dear reader, to enter your own story about a cultural word/phrase that you grew up with in the comments. We’d love to read them!
Visual Artsideshow.com

The Mighty Nein: Nat 20!

“Put your fate in your hands, take a chance, roll the dice.”. Sideshow Art Prints presents The Mighty Nein: Nat 20! Fine Art Print by artist Natalie Dombois, an official Critical Role art print celebrating the colorful heroes of Campaign 2. Cards, dice, tea leaves- many instruments of chance are...
Religiondougwils.com

Kingly Obedience/Ascension 2021

The progress of the gospel throughout the world is certainly going to have the eventual effect of making your neighborhood a lot nicer, but that should not be considered as the extent of it. We look forward to the time when every son of Israel is at peace under his own fig tree, but there are also larger geopolitical issues involved. And those issues are directly related to what we are celebrating on this Ascension Sunday.
Religionproverbs31.org

Welcoming God’s Mighty Power — In You!

“And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Helper, to be with you forever, even the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you.” John 14:16-17 (ESV)
ReligionWave of Long Island

Miracles Attributed To Father Michael McGivney

Last year, the Vatican recognized a miraculous healing of a case of fetal hydrops – a serious, life-threatening condition in which a fetus or newborn has an abnormal buildup of fluids in the tissue around the lungs, heart, or abdomen, or under the skin – that was attributed to the intercession of Father Michael McGiveney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus. Since then, Father McGiveney has been beatified, moving him one step closer to being proclaimed a saint by the Pope himself.