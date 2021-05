‘We Hope It Will Last,’ Egypt’s Representative Says, Citing Diplomatic Foray by Cairo, Calling for Swift Activation of Middle East Quartet. With the Security Council unable to respond to the worst round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in years, and as welcome news of a ceasefire agreement broke, speakers in the General Assembly today demanded an immediate halt to the violence and intensified efforts to restart peace talks that advance a two‑State solution to a conflict nearly as old as the United Nations itself.