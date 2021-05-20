'Flee,' 'Jiang Ziya' and 'Lamya's Poem' Headline 2021 Annecy Feature Film Competition
Heading into its 60th edition, France’s Annecy Festival long ago established itself as one of the world’s most important animation events, but this year it holds the added distinction of being one of the first major international festivals in Europe to return to an at least part in-person format. Attendance will be limited to a maximum of 5,000 attendees Annecy CEO Mickaël Marin explained on Thursday evening, as Annecy announced its 2021 program.www.lmtonline.com