Energy Industry

Are Vertical Turbines The Future Of Offshore Wind Power?

By Ariel Cohen
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

What makes renewable energy so exciting is the immense economic potential of groundbreaking technology advancements. A recent discovery by engineers of Oxford Brookes University’s School of Engineering, Computing, and Mathematics could change the design of offshore wind farms forever. The study, led by Professor Iakovos Tzanakis, demonstrates that deep sea and coastal wind turbines could achieve a 15% increase in power output if traditional horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWTs) are replaced by a vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) design. While classic HAWT windmills produce energy with a standard three-blade “pinwheel” design, VAWT utilizes a more cylindrical shape with blades rotating around a central shaft.

Wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) unveiled new technology on Monday which it says enables wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, avoiding the dumping of old blades. Turbine blades are set to account for 43 million tonnes of waste in 2050, according to a 2017 University of Cambridge study. Most blades end up in landfills, because they are hard to recycle.