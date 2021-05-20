Are Vertical Turbines The Future Of Offshore Wind Power?

The floating wind turbine industry is sure coming up with some interesting twists these days, and that’s good news for President Joe Biden’s decarbonization plan. Here in the US, the offshore wind pipeline is already humming along the Atlantic coast, but the waters of the Pacific coast are too deep for regular old offshore wind turbines. Floating is the way to go. The challenge now is how to get costs down, and a firm called Hexicon has come up with a rather unusual solution.