The Trail Blazers secured their fourth consecutive victory after dispatching the Celtics in a 129-119 contest that featured an eye-popping amount of offense. Both squads crossed the 70-point threshold the first half, but it was the Blazers that did just enough in the second half to escape with another road win. Individually, CJ McCollum led the way with 33 points. Damian Lillard and Norman Powell also crossed the 20-point threshold in Sunday’s result.