The 2021 NFL Draft debate about Justin Fields as a top quarterback prospect was a heated topic among talking heads and anonymous sources, but the former Ohio State two-year starter ultimately found a promising situation last Thursday. After trading up to the No. 11 overall pick, the Chicago Bears selected Fields, ending a three-month-long back-and-forth between detractors and supporters. Reflecting on the draft in an interview with WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, former Buckeyes leader Urban Meyer — now a first-time NFL head coach via the Jacksonville Jaguars — revealed that he spoke with Fields and voiced support as Fields begins his professional journey.