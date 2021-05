“Becca works in health care and is always caring for her patients and taking great care of them. She has been taking care of everything with her father as he has been in the hospital recently and at that time she found out that he has many aliments- She has already lost her mother when she was a young teenager. Becca always puts her work, patients, friends and family first. She does over and above when it comes to her patients. She does these things cause she cares- a lot of what she does goes without gratitude and I just feel that she needs to be acknowledge for such a great job and sacrifice.”