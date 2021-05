This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to deal with nuisance woodpeckers that are causing damage. It’s not uncommon to have woodpeckers pecking at your house in the Spring. That is the time of year when they are looking to mate and nest. They may just like the sound that your house makes, they may think its a great place to nest, or they may have found that it’s a good source of food.