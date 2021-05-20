Gardening with non-invasive plants
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Gardening season is here and after two years in my home I feel motivated to put some time into planting beyond the vegetable garden. But I’m pretty intimidated by all the options. What should I plant? Where should I plant it? Where can I buy it? Will it survive the winter? Will the deer eat it? How tall will it grow? However, I have found some good resources for selecting native and non-invasive plants and preparing the landscape for them to thrive. Simply getting started by trying something out will go a long way to making progress.www.thedrummer.com