Gardening with non-invasive plants

Nourishing the North Shore plays an important role in our community, acting as a facilitator between people and our local food system. We create opportunities to connect with and serve anyone who wants to be part of this experience, especially when cost or knowledge create a barrier to entry. We are currently running our annual spring fundraising campaign and I encourage all of you to consider contributing to our goal of $30,000. Every donation makes a difference and is humbly appreciated. If you would like to learn more about our programs and learn what we intend to do with your donation, look through our campaign page at www.patronicity.com/nns2021.