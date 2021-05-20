newsbreak-logo
WEEKEND GAMETHREAD: LSU @ A&M

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU Tigers (32-20, 11-16 SEC) head to College Station, Texas on Thursday to square off with the Texas A&M Aggies (28-25, 8-19 SEC) in one final SEC bout. This isn’t a normal end of May trip for the Tigers, however, as with just 11 conference wins a spot in the NCAA tournament is far from clinched. According to Baseball America’s latest Field of 64 projections, going into the last week of the regular season, they have LSU in the tourney as the “Last 4 Teams In,” with a caveat... work to be done against the Aggies, and in Hoover at the SEC Tournament. LSU does have the benefit of sporting the no. 2 strength of schedule in the country and a top 25 RPI (currently 22) per WarrenNolan.com, so the 14 possible SEC wins paired with that isn’t nearly as bad a resume as it would appear. But you’ve got to win ballgames this weekend, first.

