It has been a while since Angelina Jolie starred in a major motion picture, and she hinted that her split from Brad Pitt was why she started acting again. Over the past ten years, Angelina Jolie has worked behind the camera almost as much as she had in front of it. The 45-year-old Oscar winner seemed like she was settling into a career as a director, but this year, she’ll grace the silver screen in two films – Those Who Wish Me Dead and Eternals. Apparently, Angie’s split from Brad Pitt is partially responsible for her return. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” Angelina told Entertainment Weekly. “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”