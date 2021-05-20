Salma Hayek Slapped Ryan Reynolds For Real
Salma Hayek became a major Hollywood star with her breakout action role in 1995’s Desperado. Over the years, Hayek proved that she isn’t just made for romantic films through her rich resume which includes playing many badass characters dealing out majorly solid punches and action scenes. And in 2021, she is returning to her golden years as the action star, starting with Hitman’s Wife‘s Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. And in case anyone believes that her punches on-screen are just for show and lack any real force needs to hear Reynolds’ recent admission of how he is still reeling from the time Hayek slapped him real hard.www.giantfreakinrobot.com