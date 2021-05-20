newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Slapped Ryan Reynolds For Real

By Apeksha Bagchi
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Salma Hayek became a major Hollywood star with her breakout action role in 1995’s Desperado. Over the years, Hayek proved that she isn’t just made for romantic films through her rich resume which includes playing many badass characters dealing out majorly solid punches and action scenes. And in 2021, she is returning to her golden years as the action star, starting with Hitman’s Wife‘s Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. And in case anyone believes that her punches on-screen are just for show and lack any real force needs to hear Reynolds’ recent admission of how he is still reeling from the time Hayek slapped him real hard.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Maurizio Gucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Film Star#Bodyguarding#The New York Times#Hbo#Deadpool#Variety#Marvel#House Of Gucci#Opposite Ryan Reynolds#Romantic Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Prior to the release of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of being the guy who only starred in terrible comic book adaptations, having gone zero-for-four before the Merc with a Mouth’s solo debut, and even then the project spent a dozen years stuck in development hell until finally making it to the big screen.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

New Poster And Trailer Are Here For THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD – Stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas And Morgan Freeman

Lionsgate has released a brand-new trailer and poster for the upcoming film THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD. Watch Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, with Richard E. Grant in this latest preview.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

TikTok-er Perfects Ryan Reynolds Impression

One TikTok fan decided to debut their Ryan Reynolds impersonation and the Internet absolutely loved it. Joe Gaudet is a voice actor and he has the Deadpool actor completely nailed. When that first TikTok hit the platform, many started getting in their FYP tab and it all began to pick up steam. Now, thousands have seen the impression and want Reynolds to acknowledge it in some capacity. (Don’t put it past him, the Marvel star has a penchant for capitalizing on Internet trends with hilarious commercials for Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.) So, you can check out Gaudet’s rendition of the cheeky superhero down below and follow him at his Twitter account as well.
Movieslomazoma.com

Lady Gaga Finishes Shooting Movie “House of Gucci”

Award-winning pop star Lady Gaga announced Saturday on Instagram that shooting completed for her new movie “House of Gucci”. The 35-year-old singer shared a photo of herself pounding fists with the movie’s director Ridley Scott, and captioned: “That’s a wrap, Rid #HouseOfGucci”. In the background, crew members could be seen...
MoviesEmpire

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: Salma Hayek On Embracing Swearing A Little Too Much – Exclusive

If there are two people who know how to swear up a storm in the movies, it’s Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds – just look at their performances in Pulp Fiction and the Deadpool movies, respectively, for the power of their profanity in full flow. And so, sharing the screen with the pair of them in a foul-mouthed action-comedy like upcoming sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard means embracing all kinds of F-bombs and flowery linguistics – as Salma Hayek found out. She’s Sonia, the titular ‘wife’ of Jackson’s character in the sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, teaming up with the pair for an action-comedy of fiery fights and explosive dialogue.
Moviesamicohoops.net

This is what Salma Hayek looks like as a Marvel heroine

With all the excitement of being a part of the Marvel Universe, actress Salma Hayek shared her first photos on social networks with “Ayak”, her character in The Eternals and “Thena”, the heroine played by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. . In mid-2019, the company, best known for creating multiple universes...
AnimalsTelegraph

Why Salma Hayek's new pet snaps have divided owl lovers

When it comes to the rich and famous, relatability is portrayable by prominently displayed pets. Miley Cyrus grinned naked and speckled with mud on the cover of Paper magazine cuddling her late adopted piglet Pig Pig; Lana Del Rey got into bed with her cat for Rolling Stone, later humphing to Interview Magazine that raising her felines (and dogs and chickens) alone is hard work. Kendall Jenner is trailed loyally by her Doberman Pinscher on social media, but it was a cockatoo that perched on her finger for a Mert and Marcus Vogue cover.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Food Rule Salma Hayek Thinks You Should Break

Byrdie recently rounded up a range of "fountain of youth" secrets from iconic celebrities, including everyone from Julia Roberts to Halle Berry weighing in with helpful tips that anyone can incorporate into their routines to simply feel better day in and day out. Salma Hayek offered up some especially game-changing insight, sharing one of her personal beliefs about a common misconception.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Reuniting With Sandra Bullock On The Big Screen, Upsetting Blake Lively?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seem to have one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood. However, one tabloid claimed in November that there was trouble in paradise. Did Blake Lively get jealous after Ryan Reynolds was “caught out” with Sandra Bullock? While it was covered back when it was first published, Gossip Cop is investigating the story, looking for updates.
MoviesPopculture

Salma Hayek Looks Totally Unrecognizable as She Films 'House of Gucci'

The buzz around the filming of Ridley Scott's upcoming House of Gucci continues to build. Stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have been photographed on set in their glam costumes as Maurizio Gucci and his wife, Patrizia Reggiani, the central figures in this crime drama. However, fans are now getting a look at Salma Hayek as the disgraced clairvoyant turned informant Pina Auriemma on the set in Rome.