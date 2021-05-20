Salma Hayek Slapped Ryan Reynolds For Real

One TikTok fan decided to debut their Ryan Reynolds impersonation and the Internet absolutely loved it. Joe Gaudet is a voice actor and he has the Deadpool actor completely nailed. When that first TikTok hit the platform, many started getting in their FYP tab and it all began to pick up steam. Now, thousands have seen the impression and want Reynolds to acknowledge it in some capacity. (Don’t put it past him, the Marvel star has a penchant for capitalizing on Internet trends with hilarious commercials for Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.) So, you can check out Gaudet’s rendition of the cheeky superhero down below and follow him at his Twitter account as well.