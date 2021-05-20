$20 M. Joan Mitchell Painting Sells During Art Basel Hong Kong’s Early Hours

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. DURING A MARATHON, THREE-PART EVENING AUCTION that ran well more than four hours, Sotheby’s sold $597 million of art from its New York salesroom, Angelica Villa reports for ARTnews. That beat expectations of about $436.8 million for the sales, which included Impressionist, modern, and contemporary art, with a tranche of postwar American work from the collection of the late Texas ranching heiress Anne Marion. The top lot was a Monet water lilies that went for $70.4 million. New records were set for, among others, Richard Diebenkorn, Elizabeth Peyton, and Robert Colescott, whose George Washington Carver Crossing the Delaware (1975) was snapped up by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. It’s scheduled to open in Los Angeles in 2023.