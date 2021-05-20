newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

$20 M. Joan Mitchell Painting Sells During Art Basel Hong Kong’s Early Hours

By Angelica Villa
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, Art Basel’s latest iteration in Hong Kong opened to VIP fair-goers, and despite being halved in size as a result of travel restrictions, megawatt purchases are already taking place at the fair. One came in the early hours of the fair, when Lévy Gorvy gallery, of New York,...

www.artnews.com
ARTnews

ARTnews

976
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Painting#American Art#Abstract Art#Hawks#Asian#Christie#Western#Modern Art#Major Western Art#London#Auction#Paris#Collector Barney Ebsworth#Sale#L Vy Gorvy Gallery#November#Fairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Paintings
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Architect Helmut Jahn Dies, Rare Leonardo Drawing Could Break Record, and More: Morning Links from May 10, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. A LEONARDO DA VINCI DRAWING WILL HEAD TO AUCTION at Christie’s in London in July, with an estimate of £8 million to £12 million (about $11.1 million–$16.7 million), Reuters reports. The work is a silverpoint of a bear that measures about 3 inches on each side. It could be a record breaker: the current high mark for a Leonardo drawing at auction stands at £8.14 million, which was set way back in 2001 at the same house. Besides being exceedingly rare (very few drawings by the Renaissance man remain in private hands), the work has a toothsome provenance: it was once owned by the British artist Thomas Lawrence, who parted with it at Christie’s back in 1860 for £2.50.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

$93 M. Basquiat Leads Christie’s 21st C. Evening Sale, $17 M. Cryptopunks Among Trending Talent

This evening Christie’s launched its new 21st century sale category (1980s to now) with a 39-lot sale estimated to fetch over $145 million. Timed an hour later than normal, it ate into America’s dining schedules and Europe’s deep sleep time. And to say that was all about Asia would be an exaggeration as barely 7 or 8 lots attracted bidding from Hong Kong. Still, after 2 hours of remote bidding and eleven record prices, the sale totaled a very healthy $210.5 million realizing a 95 percent sell-through rate (sold prices include the buyers’ premium; estimates do not).
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Rare North Korean Art Alights in Switzerland, Oldest Human Burial in Africa Discovered, and More: Morning Links from May 6, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. RESEARCHERS HAVE DISCOVERED THE OLDEST known human burial in Africa, National Geographic reports. Uncovered in Kenya, the roughly 80,000-year-old site is the resting place of a child of 2 or 3. Archaeologists believe the child was buried in a shroud, with a pillow under their head. Older human burials have been discovered elsewhere, like some dating back more than 90,000 years in Israel. “Early African burials are especially rare despite the fact that Africa is the birthplace of our species,” Nicole Bovin, the head investigator on the project, told the Guardian. “This almost certainly reflects biases in where research has been done—the regions where earlier burials have been found have been much more extensively researched than Africa.”
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

After a Year of Isolation, Frieze New York Strikes Notes of Normalcy as Uncertainty Remains

The experience of going to an art fair after a year of few in-person experiences of any kind turns out to be extremely strange before it turns slightly less strange and then not strange at all over the course of just three hours. The scene at the entrance of Frieze New York on Wednesday was a bit scattered and manic, as fairgoers fumbled to show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus tests with more than a little anxiety in the air.
MusicPosted by
ARTnews

Sotheby’s to Sell $25 M. Kandinsky Painting Once Owned by Solomon R. Guggenheim

Ahead of its New York sales this week, Sotheby’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Wassily Kandinsky that will be auctioned during its Impressionist and modern art evening sale in London on June 29. Tensions calmées (1937) will be on view to the public at Sotheby’s New York headquarters until May 12, then travel to Dubai, Taipei, and Hong Kong before its final stop in London.
EconomyPosted by
ARTnews

Robert Longo Joins Pace, Sotheby’s Sells $70 M. Monet, and More: Morning Links from May 13, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. DURING A MARATHON, THREE-PART EVENING AUCTION that ran well more than four hours, Sotheby’s sold $597 million of art from its New York salesroom, Angelica Villa reports for ARTnews. That beat expectations of about $436.8 million for the sales, which included Impressionist, modern, and contemporary art, with a tranche of postwar American work from the collection of the late Texas ranching heiress Anne Marion. The top lot was a Monet water lilies that went for $70.4 million. New records were set for, among others, Richard Diebenkorn, Elizabeth Peyton, and Robert Colescott, whose George Washington Carver Crossing the Delaware (1975) was snapped up by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. It’s scheduled to open in Los Angeles in 2023.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Pictures Generation Star Robert Longo Heads to Pace Gallery After Metro Pictures’s Closure

When the influential New York gallery Metro Pictures announced its imminent closure earlier this year, the news sent shockwaves throughout the international art world, with many speculating which galleries might take on its esteemed roster of artists. Now, Pace Gallery has announced that it will represent longtime Metro artist Robert Longo. His first exhibition with Pace will be in September at its flagship New York space on West 25th Street.
Worldasianleisure.biz

Art Fair returns to Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

After an absence of more than two years due to COVID-19, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is looking forward to hosting Art Basel officially scheduled to take place from 21st to 23rd May for which more than 100 galleries from Asia, Europe and the Americas have confirmed their participation.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

ARTnews in Brief: White Cube Plans Aspen Outpost—and More from May 17, 2021

White Cube, which has gallery locations in London and Hong Kong and offices in Paris and New York, will open a pop-up space in Aspen, Colorado, located at 228 South Mill Street. Over three months, the gallery will stage three group exhibitions under the moniker “Correspondences.” The exhibitions will run June 8–July 4, July 10–29, and August 3–September 5. The gallery previously hosted another seasonal pop-up location in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Celebritieswcn247.com

'Well, that's it.' 96-year-old DJ bids farewell in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A 96-year-old Hong Kong radio DJ has bid farewell to his listeners after more than seven decades in radio. His last track was “Time to Say Goodbye" sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. "Thank you for coming,” Ray Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news. It was the coda to a radio career that began 72 years ago. His show “All the Way with Ray” ran for more than 50 years, starting on public broadcaster RTHK. In 2000, the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as “The World’s Most Durable DJ.”
WorldTravel Weekly

Advertising feature: Hong Kong – Asia’s art hub

Look beyond Hong Kong’s skyscrapers and you’ll find the city is bursting with artsy spots. Hong Kong is quickly defining itself as the go-to arts hub in the Asia Pacific region. With unique street art decorating the city’s neighbourhoods, artsy museums with world-class exhibitions and a host of famous festivals, there is a lively, creative side to Hong Kong just waiting to be explored. This month sees the start of Arts in Hong Kong, a year-long celebration.
Visual Artocula.com

de Sarthe, Hong Kong

De Sarthe is pleased to present its second solo exhibition for its represented, Beijing-based contemporary artist Zhong Wei, titled 省電模式［■□□□］· phone died. The exhibition features a new series of works on canvas as well as a large-scale installation that contemplates modes of communication in times of social sterility and 21st century, post-Covid-19 angst. 省電模式［■□□□］· phone died opens May 15 and runs through July 3.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Christie’s to Auction $17 M. Bellotto Landscape Poised to Break Record

As the market for Old Master paintings continues to prove fertile, Christie’s will auction a potentially record-breaking landscape by Italian artist Bernardo Bellotto during it’s July 8 evening sale in London dedicated to the category. The 18th-century painting, View of Verona with the Ponte delle Navi (ca. 1745-47) depicts a view of a canal in the Italian city. Coming to auction after 50 years in private hands and secured with a guarantee, it is expected to fetch a price of £14 million–£18 million ($17 million–$25 million).