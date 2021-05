One of the most important aspects of running a big business disrupted during the pandemic has been how to get products to consumers. Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker saw wild fluctuations in sales last year, and the company expects more ups and downs. At Newell Brands, owner of names like Yankee Candle and Sharpie, the COVID-19 pandemic doubled its e-commerce business compared with two years ago, complicating matters like sourcing. Meanwhile, medical products maker Baxter International has rethought the tech it uses to keep track of where its products are on their way to clients.