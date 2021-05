They say the odds are better than any of the Ohio Lottery Games and it only takes a shot in the arm to be and opting in to be eligible. At a joint video conference held this morning, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission announced the rules for entering Ohio’s “Vax-a-Million”. People **must** opt-in to the lottery. The process starts tomorrow (May 18th) at 8 a.m. for anyone eager to win 1-million dollars. Here’s who’s qualified: any living US Citizen that is a permanent resident of Ohio, must be 18 years of age and have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a few other requirements. It’s all in an effort to get more people vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus and it may be working.