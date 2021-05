Just when you think Disney World can’t get any busier…it does!. We started the year with a FULL year’s worth of announcements in January alone, but there was still LOTS of Disney news in February and March. April was certainly no exception, with the long-awaited reopening of the PeopleMover, and many transformations happening around the parks! Without further ado, let’s take a look at 14 new things that happened in Disney World in April!