House spending bill includes $66.7 million for D.C.’s emergency security fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House’s fiscal year 2021 supplemental security appropriations bill, introduced today to respond to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, contains victories for the District of Columbia she sought. The bill provides D.C. $66.7 million to eliminate the long-running deficit in the federally funded D.C. Emergency Planning and Security Fund (EPSF), prohibits the use of funds in the bill to install permanent above-ground fencing at the Capitol complex, and requires Capitol Police officers to wear body cameras. In February, Norton introduced the No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act, which would prohibit the use of funds to install permanent fencing at the Capitol complex. In March, the House passed her Federal Police Camera and Accountability Act, which would require federal police officers to wear body cameras and use dashboard cameras, as part of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.