Congress & Courts

House spending bill includes $66.7 million for D.C.’s emergency security fund

By Meagan Flynn
Washington Post
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House on Thursday approved more than $66 million to replenish the District’s emergency security fund, which was repeatedly depleted as costs spiked for protests and other events during the Trump administration, including the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The federal funds are allocated to the District so it can coordinate and staff...

State
Washington State
Congress & Courtsenr.com

House Bill Has $1.9B to Upgrade U.S. Capitol Security

In a response to the violent Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol that led to several fatalities and many injuries, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) has proposed a $1.9-billion emergency spending measure aimed at tightening security in and around the iconic structure, including funds for physical upgrades to the building.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Victories for D.C. in Supplemental Security Appropriations Bill Introduced Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House’s fiscal year 2021 supplemental security appropriations bill, introduced today to respond to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, contains victories for the District of Columbia she sought. The bill provides D.C. $66.7 million to eliminate the long-running deficit in the federally funded D.C. Emergency Planning and Security Fund (EPSF), prohibits the use of funds in the bill to install permanent above-ground fencing at the Capitol complex, and requires Capitol Police officers to wear body cameras. In February, Norton introduced the No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act, which would prohibit the use of funds to install permanent fencing at the Capitol complex. In March, the House passed her Federal Police Camera and Accountability Act, which would require federal police officers to wear body cameras and use dashboard cameras, as part of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats unveil $1.9 billion bill to boost security after insurrection

The House on Friday unveiled a $1.9 billion supplemental appropriations bill to address security weaknesses laid bare in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “The January 6 insurrection caused tragic loss of life and many injuries, while leaving behind widespread physical damage to the Capitol Complex and emotional trauma for Members, Congressional employees, and the Capitol Police,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

JUST IN: House Committee Reaches Deal on 9/11-Style Bipartisan Commission to Investigate Capitol Riot

The House of Representatives has just announced a bipartisan agreement to create a 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced an agreement with Republican Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) to introduce legislation to form an “independent commission to investigate the January 6 domestic terrorism attack on the United States Capitol and recommend changes to further protect the Capitol, citadel of our democracy.”
U.S. Politicstimesexaminer.com

Millions More Proposed for Senate, House Chambers Under State Spending Plan

The Senate’s version of the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes more than $1.2 billion in surplus money, though none of it would be refunded to taxpayers. Instead, senators would spend $4.2 million of the windfall on its own chamber and give another $2.2 million from the surplus to the House chamber, budget records reviewed by The Nerve show.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Congress & Courtsthecranberryeagle.com

Retiring funds bill advances in U.S. House

A U.S. House bill aims to strengthen retirement funds and builds upon the successes of a 2019 bill targeted to the same goal. The Secure a Strong Retirement Act of 2021, which passed recently by the House Ways and Means Committee, contains a number of provisions, such as offering tax credits to startup companies for matching retirement plan contributions, expanding auto-enrollment in retirement plans and incentives for small businesses to join pooled plans.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
U.S. Politicsprescottenews.com

The D.C. Statehood Bill is Unconstitutional

The White House recently issued a statement endorsing a bill that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C. It said, “For far too long, the more than 700,000 people of Washington DC have been deprived of full representation in the US Congress. This taxation without representation and denial of self-governance is an affront to the democratic values on which our nation was founded.”
Presidential ElectionFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Blue states broadening voting rights

Last year, for the first time in more than a quarter-century, Democrats in Virginia took control of the statehouse and the governor's mansion. Since then, one priority has become clear: expanding voting rights. Once home to the capital of the Confederacy, Virginia has made Election Day a state holiday, repealed...
Politicscoloradopols.com

Polis Signs Historic State Budget Bill

Gov. Jared Polis signed Colorado’s $34.1 billion fiscal year 2021-22 budget into law on Monday, restoring cuts made as the coronavirus crisis descended upon the state last year while also saving a historic amount for future economic downturns…. …“This is the culmination of a year-long process — and it’s always...
Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Public Healthctnewsjunkie.com

Mask Opponents Push Judge On Gov.’s Emergency Powers

Opponents of Gov. Ned Lamont’s ongoing requirement that students wear masks in schools tried Monday to convince a Superior Court judge that recent actions by the state legislature had not made their lawsuit irrelevant. The case stems from last August when lawyers, representing a group of parents opposed to school...