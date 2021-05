After beating COVID, this Georgia hunter’s return to hunting turned into the harvest of a lifetime: a gigantic, 8-bearded turkey. “My wife and I had been in quarantine for 10 days, and though we were blessed to not have more serious symptoms, I hadn’t felt like hunting since the diagnosis,” Joey Wildes tells local Georgia Outdoor News. Once Wildes had the energy to return to the hunt, however, the Waycross resident took to his hunting club to try his hand.