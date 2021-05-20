newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

All the Cookies You Should Be Eating in Philly Right Now

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé
Phillymag.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere to get macarons, shortbread, classic chocolate chip — or even a cookie of your own design. When is the wrong time for a cookie? Never. But our cravings kick into high gear in the summer when we have picnics and beach snacks to pack, hikes to fuel, and late-afternoon park hangs to savor. With the opening of Philadelphia’s first ever cookie speakeasy (see below) we’re particularly fired up about sweet treats. Here’s our list of the spots to snag a cookie in the city.

www.phillymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#White Chocolate#Christmas Cookie#Food Drink#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Philly#Eating#Vegan Food#Savory Food#Crust Vegan Bakery#Instagram#Essen Bakery#Jewish#Fitz And Starts#Italian#Ici Macarons Cafe#French#Princeton Farmers#Lost Bread Co#New York Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Ambler, PAMontgomery News

Art in the Storefront features local artist

AMBLER -- Kate Quinn Wright, a contemporary realist painter, is the current exhibitor at Art in the Storefront, 41 E. Butler Ave., Ambler. Wright’s drawings and paintings include images of the figure, still life, landscape paintings, and limited edition prints. Her specialty is portrait painting. She lives and paints in Ambler.
Pennsylvania Statedailyvoice.com

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.