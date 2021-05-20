All the Cookies You Should Be Eating in Philly Right Now

Where to get macarons, shortbread, classic chocolate chip — or even a cookie of your own design. When is the wrong time for a cookie? Never. But our cravings kick into high gear in the summer when we have picnics and beach snacks to pack, hikes to fuel, and late-afternoon park hangs to savor. With the opening of Philadelphia’s first ever cookie speakeasy (see below) we’re particularly fired up about sweet treats. Here’s our list of the spots to snag a cookie in the city.