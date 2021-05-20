newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Your End-of-the-Week Checklist

By Bill Farquharson
piworld.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, it’s Friday afternoon. Another long week of sales challenges is now behind you. Your task list is a mass of scribbles, arrows, and check marks. Sure, there are some bullet points not completed, but when is that not the case? The only thing between this moment and you heading home is that Sales Challenges column in Printing Impressions magazine your boss dropped on your desk this morning. You promised you’d have a look. It’s usually a decent read and, every once in a while, the author makes a good point. Let’s see, this one is called, “Your End-of-Week Checklist.” How ironic. Oh, good. It’s written in bullet point style. This will be easy to read. You’ll be out of here in no time. You put on your glasses and start reading ...

www.piworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checklist#Commuting#Sales Management#Future Planning#Prius#Check Marks#Thoughtful Planning#Myriad Distractions#Scribbles#Careful Consideration#Sales Challenges Column#Prospecting#Car Keys#Success#Huh#Bullet Point Style#Priorities#Arrows#Appointments#Constant Improvement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Yoga
Related
ScienceThrive Global

3 Tips To Scale Your Business Your Way

Don’t let others’ definition of success stop you from creating the life and business you want. “You know what I will miss about lockdown?” My friend told me. I racked my brain. What was there to miss? Sourdough? Banana bread? Or botched DIY jobs that remind us every day why we pay others to do them?
Career Development & Adviceprdaily.com

5 steps to reignite your productivity

Don’t allow yourself to be overcome or thwarted by frustrations, distractions or procrastination. Instead, try these tips to slip into a better, more productive and sustainable groove:. 1. Schedule habits into your life. “Our habits form our character and drive our lives,” notes Francisco Sáez, founder and CEO of FacileThings....
Posted by
James Logie

9 of the Best Podcasts to Boost Your Mind

The platform has grown from something done in a mother's basement to being dominated by corporations, celebrities, and huge podcast networks. But no matter how much the industry grows, it is still one of the most personal. No other platform creates user connections like a podcast.
EconomyThrive Global

How a 1% Change Leads to Disproportionately Higher Success

Did you ever consider that setting large goals may not work for you?. We’re often told that we should dream big and stay tapped into higher values to remain constantly motivated. However, for many people this approach to goal setting often backfires. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by large goals....
Economyhomebuilding.co.uk

What Do I Need to Submit my Planning Application?

To submit your planning application there are some items and details you will need to pull together. This guide explains everything you need to know. One-off payment: £4.99 for six months full access to The Planning Hub. The Planning Hub offers in-depth guides to planning permission in England, brought to...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

The Role That Boundaries Play In Leadership Growth

Founder, Incito Executive and Leadership Development. Helping reactive leaders become strategic and inspiring leaders. Setting boundaries is a major part of any leader’s skill set. Many leaders are aware of the habits that they need to work on to enforce boundaries, such as unplugging from work, taking vacation time or even committing to only the tasks you have time or capacity for and delegating the rest.
JobsThrive Global

Stepping into your true self

· The gift of Being Multi-faceted – why it’s selfish to hide your authenticity and gifts!. · The importance of living a life that’s in alignment with your core values. · Why Imposter syndrome is actually a huge nudge from the universe (In the right direction) · How we are...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Setting Boundaries At Work

Setting boundaries is an integral part of self-preservation and essentially taking care of yourself. However, it can be challenging to do this at work. Unfortunately, many people have a hard time expressing themselves in the workplace, which can lead to stress and ultimately burnout and a compromised state of being.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How To Be Visible During Online Meetings

PCC ICF coach helping clients leverage their talents and expertise to become effective leaders in a fast-changing and uncertain world. You might not consider yourself particularly shy or introverted, yet you have noticed that it is getting harder to get visibility or even get a word in edgewise in a team project. Your colleagues want to shine as much as you do in front of important stakeholders, and everybody just can’t stop talking. It looks like your peers are running their own personal PR campaigns. You might even know that some of the presenters are mere idea-generators without the will to execute. Unfortunately, this does not change the fact that they leave too little room for your input. Especially now, when a virtual or hybrid working environment makes it particularly challenging to excel.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

How The Pandemic Has Forever Changed Hiring

Michael is a human resource consultant with Insperity. He specializes in team building, employee engagement and performance improvement. The global novel coronavirus pandemic has been, perhaps, the single most significant driver of rapid change for U.S. businesses in history. Despite historic job losses in some sectors, others have seen continual...
BusinessCFO.com

CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 14

Ger Dwyer, CFO of Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo, is leaving the company this month. His departure comes after the exit of chief executive officer John Krafcik, who was replaced by two co-CEOs. Dwyer started at Google in 2006 and moved over to Waymo in 2016. He led finance for Google’s technical infrastructure and G&A functions and, before that, he built the global business intelligence function for Google’s finance team. Dwyer also has experience in the telecommunication industry, where he previously worked in a range of finance, IT, and analytics roles.
Career Development & Advicetlnt.com

When You Need to Change Your Culture ASAP

Culture change doesn’t happen overnight, but sometimes you really need it to. It’s a tricky time for organizations and their employees. An ever-faster rate of change coupled with increasing uncertainty requires companies to work in new ways, but the process of shifting a culture can move at a glacial pace, and most businesses cannot afford to wait.
Economyceoworld.biz

4 Monthly Habits That Help Leaders Build Wealth and Live Purposefully

Building wealth is about more than the amount of money you see when you look at your bank account balance. A rich life is experiencing freedom, financial security, and a schedule driven by purpose and alignment. It’s more than material possessions. Our time is limited, and too often, we give...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The potential of non-verbal communication

Today we’re all “immigrants” learning a new culture and language in our growing digital workspaces. Being a good leader today means not only being aware of other people’s signals and cues but also mastering a new digital body language that didn’t exist twenty years ago, and which most people today “speak” as badly as I spoke Hindi as a kid!
EconomyFast Company

3 questions every founder should ask every 6 months

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com. Q. I’m starting a company and I know we will have a strong...