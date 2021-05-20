Your End-of-the-Week Checklist

PCC ICF coach helping clients leverage their talents and expertise to become effective leaders in a fast-changing and uncertain world. You might not consider yourself particularly shy or introverted, yet you have noticed that it is getting harder to get visibility or even get a word in edgewise in a team project. Your colleagues want to shine as much as you do in front of important stakeholders, and everybody just can’t stop talking. It looks like your peers are running their own personal PR campaigns. You might even know that some of the presenters are mere idea-generators without the will to execute. Unfortunately, this does not change the fact that they leave too little room for your input. Especially now, when a virtual or hybrid working environment makes it particularly challenging to excel.