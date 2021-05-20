Your End-of-the-Week Checklist
Finally, it’s Friday afternoon. Another long week of sales challenges is now behind you. Your task list is a mass of scribbles, arrows, and check marks. Sure, there are some bullet points not completed, but when is that not the case? The only thing between this moment and you heading home is that Sales Challenges column in Printing Impressions magazine your boss dropped on your desk this morning. You promised you’d have a look. It’s usually a decent read and, every once in a while, the author makes a good point. Let’s see, this one is called, “Your End-of-Week Checklist.” How ironic. Oh, good. It’s written in bullet point style. This will be easy to read. You’ll be out of here in no time. You put on your glasses and start reading ...www.piworld.com