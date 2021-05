Movie fans are rejoicing as the date that cinemas reopen has arrived.Since March 2020, cinemas around the world have repeatedly been forced to close their doors to business since the announcement of the first lockdown.This threw the film industry into disarray, with major studios forced to rethink release strategies for some of its most costly and awards-friendly films.Today (17 May), and throughout next week, chains as well as smaller independent cinemas in England, Scotland and Wales will be reopening their doors, meaning you’ll be able to see a film on the actual big screen once againCinemas in Northern Ireland...