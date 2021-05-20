At Snap Partner Summit, Snapchat Introduces Story Studio App, Shares New User Data
Snapchat is introducing Story Studio, a standalone app with editing tools to help users improve their mobile videos. That announcement was one of a raft of new product rollouts highlighted at Snap Inc.’s annual partner summit. Along with the new offerings, the company sprinkled in some updated stats, saying it now reaches more than 500 million monthly active users and half of all U.S. smartphone users. In its quarterly financial reports, Snap discloses daily active users, and said in this year’s first quarter that number was 280 million.deadline.com