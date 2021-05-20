At Snap Partner Summit, Snapchat Introduces Story Studio App, Shares New User Data

The fantastic camera is one of the benefits of owning an iPhone and is a compelling reason why many people choose to purchase Apple’s smartphone. When it comes to editing your videos and photos, many people turn to third-party apps, but you don’t necessarily need to spend more money to purchase an editing or organization tool. Apple’s built-in Photos app has the ability to add captions and do some lightweight editing of your media. Continue reading to browse five ways you can edit and organize your videos and photos on your iPhone.