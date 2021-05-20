newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Trophies galore and F1’s stars were loving Monaco – Thursday’s sporting social

Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 20.

Football

Another season, another trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo.

More silverware for Mauricio Pochettino.

Ruben Dias’ fine season continued.

Steven Gerrard and David Beckham were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Jose Mourinho was back in front of the camera.

Odion Ighalo scored to cap off a special night.

Joe Willock is enjoying his time at Newcastle.

One game to go for West Ham.

Ben Godfrey was happy to see fans return at Everton.

Thiago is ready for the Premier League finale.

Mohamed Salah reflected on Liverpool’s win over Burnley.

DJ Jordan North returned to his happy place.

Liverpool released their new kit.

Hull were mourning the loss of their record goalscorer.

Successful 24 hours for Bernd Leno.

Boxing

FAO Tyson Fury…

Cricket

No love lost in the London derby!

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton remembered Niki Lauda two years on from his death.

Max Verstappen was travelling in style.

Valtteri Bottas had a fresh lid.

Charles Leclerc was enjoying being at home.

What a setting.

Basketball

LeBron James produced some late magic.

MMA

Conor McGregor made an offer to LeBron.

Golf

Brooks Koepka means business in South Carolina.

Rory McIlroy was in a big bunker!

Eddie Pepperell may not qualified for the US PGA but he was enjoying watching Kiawah Island test the field.

