newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Leaked Images for 'The Batman' Reveal Zodiac Killer-Inspired Riddler

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Once again, Batman is getting makeover and this time we can look forward to Matt Reeves' gritty neo-noir take on the iconic Dark Knight. The Batman isn't coming out until spring of 2022, but some recently leaked Warner Bros. promotional materials have fans hyped, particularly for The Riddler's new look. We've all seen the trailer, but these new images shed a bit of light on Riddler, whose face was literally shrouded in darkness up until now.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Chan
Person
Paul Dano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Design#Halloween#Into Darkness#The Darkness#Warner Bros#Nightwaynes#Idc#Scarier Riddler#Reveal#Gotham#Trailer#Creepy#Spandex D Version#Gimp Unabomber Vibes#Mr Undead#Fun#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Mega 99.3

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ First Image Reveals Production Has Begun on Scorsese-DiCaprio Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio’s official Twitter account just premiered the very first official image from Killers of the Flower Moon, the long-awaited crime film from director Martin Scorsese. The film will reunite Scorsese with DiCaprio for their sixth film together — after Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street — and, for the first time, pair him in a film with Scorsese’s other best-known collaborator, Robert De Niro.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Black Superman: Here’s Everything We Know About The New DC Venture

Warner continues in his search for the black actor who would play Superman in his next film, published “The Hollywood Reporter.”. After speculation that the next actor to play “Superman” in the next “reboot” of the superhero, they assure that Warner continues with its search plans and the project continues.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Leaked Promo Art Reveals A New Look At Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight

We all love a good promo art leak, and it's The Batman that gets the spotlight today. As you'll see in the Tweet below, Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight is highlighted on an awesome black and white image that gives us a closer look at the Batsuit he'll wear in this film. It's an impressive take on the character and one that pulls from many of his comics and live-action appearances.
Video Gamesfiz-x.com

Tim Burton’s 1989 BATMAN Inspired Fan Made Video Game

Check out the new footage of an amazing fan-made video game which is inspired by Tim Burton’s classic 1989 movie Batman. The game is called I Am Batman, and it was developed by Indie Path. It features a fully faithful take on the movie. The style and tone of the whole game are super awesome and perfectly catch Burton’s vision of Batman and the world of Gotham City.
MoviesComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals BTS Photo Showing How Much Work Goes Into Each Scene

John Cena's Peacemaker will be making his debut in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, the relaunch of the dysfunctional but quite effective supervillain team. While he hasn't made his full debut yet, Cena's take on the character has already been a hit in the first trailers for the film, and even before those were released Gunn was working on a new Peacemaker series for HBO Max. Gunn is hard at work on the promising new series, and in a new post on Twitter Gunn gave fans a look at just how much work goes into not just the show as a whole but every single scene.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Epic just revealed all of the Batman/Fortnite comic book rewards

Thus far, DC Comics and Epic have only released the first two out of the six total comic books in the limited series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. Each issue comes with a digital code to redeem a Fortnite item for free, but the company was only revealing those items when the new issues were released. That has changed.
Burbank, CAcomicmix.com

4 New Images from Batman: The Long Halloween Animated Adaptation

The centerpiece of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One revolves around the triumvirate of crimefighters – Batman/Bruce Wayne, Police Captain James Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent – as they try to solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman:...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

First Images of ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Revealed by Netflix

Voicing these characters is an all-star cast that includes Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam/He-Man), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Battle Cat), Jason Mewes (Stinkor), Justin Long (Roboto), and Smith’s daughter Harley Quinn Smith (Ilena). Alan Oppenheimer, who was the original voice of Skeletor, will instead this time be lending his talents to the voice of Moss Man.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Kal-El will return in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Black Superman movie

It has been revealed that the upcoming Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of Kal-El. Recent reports have indicated that Warner Bros.’ next Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of the Man of Steel with J.J. Abrams producing and accomplished reporter and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the screenplay. However, it has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the titular character will indeed be another version of Kal-El .
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Fans Furious After Superman Reboot News Drops On Henry Cavill’s Birthday

Today was Henry Cavill’s birthday, and DC fans were sharing the love for the 38-year-old star on social media. Unfortunately, though, just as everyone was celebrating the Man of Steel actor and his portrayal of Clark Kent, some major news dropped about Warner Bros.’ plans for a Superman reboot. J.J. Abrams is producing a new movie set to star a black Kal-El, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a lot of fresh info this Wednesday on how the project is shaping up.