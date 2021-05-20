Leaked Images for 'The Batman' Reveal Zodiac Killer-Inspired Riddler
Once again, Batman is getting makeover and this time we can look forward to Matt Reeves' gritty neo-noir take on the iconic Dark Knight. The Batman isn't coming out until spring of 2022, but some recently leaked Warner Bros. promotional materials have fans hyped, particularly for The Riddler's new look. We've all seen the trailer, but these new images shed a bit of light on Riddler, whose face was literally shrouded in darkness up until now.cheezburger.com