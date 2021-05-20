Leaked Images for 'The Batman' Reveal Zodiac Killer-Inspired Riddler

John Cena's Peacemaker will be making his debut in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, the relaunch of the dysfunctional but quite effective supervillain team. While he hasn't made his full debut yet, Cena's take on the character has already been a hit in the first trailers for the film, and even before those were released Gunn was working on a new Peacemaker series for HBO Max. Gunn is hard at work on the promising new series, and in a new post on Twitter Gunn gave fans a look at just how much work goes into not just the show as a whole but every single scene.