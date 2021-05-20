‘Hocus Pocus 2’ set to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. ‘Wolfgang‘ Featured Documentary Set to Premiere on Disney+ This Summer. Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck will lift the curtain for the first time and reveal his incredible and emotional true-life story in “Wolfgang,” premiering on Disney+ on Friday, June 25. The documentary film chronicles the inspiring true story of Wolfgang Puck, a man who survived a troubled childhood filled with a series of challenging obstacles and whose perseverance led him to become one of the most prolific chefs of our time and household name. Wolfgang Puck changed the perception of what it means to be a chef, and along the way, invented a radically new American cuisine. “Wolfgang,” a film that showcases the power and strength of the human spirit, will be available to stream on Disney+ following its world screening premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 12.