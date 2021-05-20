Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Series Adaptation of Hugh Howey Novel 'Wool' at Apple

A little more than a week after fans of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls learned who would be playing the leads in Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation, Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) has also been confirmed to be joining the cast. Wong's Adult Erin is the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Altered Carbon's Riley Lai Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions, and the reality of their grown-up life. Joining Wong and Nelet are Sofia Rosinsky (Fast Layne), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody)- with production in Chicago set to kick off later this year. Produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom (co-writer, Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as executive producers, with Folsom and Rogers also serving as co-showrunners.