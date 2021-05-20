newsbreak-logo
Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Series Adaptation of Hugh Howey Novel 'Wool' at Apple

By Joe Otterson
GreenwichTime
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

