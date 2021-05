As a politician, space was Bill Nelson’s thing. He started out as a state lawmaker near Florida’s Space Coast, ascended to Congress in 1978, then became the House’s first sitting member to actually go to space in 1986, flying as a payload specialist aboard Space Shuttle Columbia. He’d spend three terms in the Senate shaping NASA’s budget and helping steer, from the policy side, NASA’s plans to return to the Moon, before losing a reelection bid in 2018.