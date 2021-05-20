newsbreak-logo
Mike Dyble obituary

The Guardian
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watched any television in the last 50 years, you probably saw an advert made by my grandpa, Mike Dyble, who has died after a sudden brain haemorrhage, aged 84. You probably still remember it too. Perhaps it was the Hippo and Duck double act for Silentnight; or perhaps the Solvite stuntman, soaring across Miami beneath a helicopter, held in place only by the power of Solvite wallpaper paste. Mike had a knack for ideas that stuck.

