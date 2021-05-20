The New York Times Doesn’t Know What Pride Is For

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. . In her major new account of ACT UP New York, Let the Record Show, writer Sarah Schulman recalls that the infamous AIDS activist group had a special nickname for a certain paper of record: the “New York Crimes.” Though a bit goofy, the pun drew attention to the New York Times’ very serious history of institutional homophobia and, at the time, derelict coverage of the HIV epidemic that ACT UP was fighting. While the paper has improved by many measures in the decades since, it showed a little flicker of its old self this week.