Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Officially Returning for 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel

By Rebecca Rubin
GreenwichTime
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanderson sisters are officially returning to Salem. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles in “Hocus Pocus 2,” a sequel to the 1993 Disney classic. Disney initially revealed plans for a follow-up film in 2019 with the hopes that the trio of actors would...

