Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Officially Returning for 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel

Jessica Parker Kennedy will not only appear on The Flash when the series airs its upcoming 150th episode, currently in production, but will actually suit up as the superhero XS. It's arguably not surprising -- her character was confirmed for more than just the one episode, and it feels unlikely that you bring somebody back for multiple episodes without breaking out their old super-suit -- but given that the currently-in-production episode will also see the return of Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and an appearance by Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher), the episode will mark a pretty epic, multigenerational speedster team-up, which alone would be enough to excite fans of The Flash.