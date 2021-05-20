Faster block chains with cheap transactions will revolutionize crypto world
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The importance of blockchain technology is becoming more apparent to people in mainstream society. There is a unique feeling that we are standing at the threshold just before the next great industrial revolution. Interest in cryptocurrency has soared this year, the market doubling since January and exploding through $2 trillion in April 2021. While more meteoric rises lay ahead, so does uncertainty.augustafreepress.com