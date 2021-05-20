newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

EU parliament ‘freezes’ China trade deal over sanctions

The Guardian
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European parliament has voted overwhelmingly to “freeze” any consideration of a massive investment deal with China, following recent tit-for-tat sanctions over Beijing’s treatment of its Uyghur population in Xinjiang province. According to the resolution, the parliament, which must ratify the deal, “demands that China lift the sanctions before parliament...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Parliament#France#Eu Parliament#European Reform#Uyghur#Cai#Chatham House#Chinese#The European Commission#The European Union#European Commission#European Leaders#Foreign Companies#Domestic Reform#Brussels#Beijing#Diplomatic Ties#National Parliaments#Political Conditionality#Demands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Times

U.S., EU agree to talks, truce in steel and aluminum dispute

The U.S. and the European Union agreed Monday to begin talks on steel and aluminum supply in a bid to smooth over trade relations and lift tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on national security grounds. The parties said they want to reach a solution by the end of...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

U.S.-EU metals talks avert tariff hike on American motorcycles, whiskey

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States and the European Union agreed on Monday not to escalate their dispute over U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, averting steep EU tariff hikes while the two sides launch formal talks on addressing excess global capacity largely centered in China. The European Commission, which oversees EU...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China exempts 79 U.S. products from further tariffs

May 17 (UPI) -- China said it would extend tariff exemptions on goods from the United States and Canada. The Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council said 79 U.S. products are to be exempt from additional tariffs. The tariffs would be the second round of taxes China would have applied to U.S. goods, Chinese network CGTN reported.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US considering sanctions on China solar over forced labour,

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The Biden administration is considering sanctions over China's use of forced labour in the production of solar panels, said United States Special Envoy on Climate, John Kerry. During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, lawmaker Michael McCaul asked Kerry about ensuring that the US' climate...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

'Will not hesitate to call out China's coercive trade'

By 'Will Not Hesitate To Call Out China On Unfair Trade'Washington DC [US], May 14 (ANI): United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday said that Washington will not hesitate to call out China's coercive trade practices and added that Washington welcomes the trade competition but it must be fair.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK calls on EU to show pragmatism over N.Ireland trade

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called on Tuesday for the European Union to show pragmatism over the issue of Northern Irish trade, which has been disrupted by rules imposed since a Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels at the end of last year. “We’re committed to working through the issues...
Travel985theriver.com

COVID certificate will be a signal for travel in EU, Germany says

(Reuters) – Germany hopes for a swift agreement on a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily in the European Union, as more and more countries are opening up amid falling infection rates ahead of the summer holiday season. European affairs ministers met on Tuesday in Brussels...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

EU-China deal inches closer to end

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): Amid repeated confrontations with China over retaliatory sanctions on elected officials, European lawmakers are up in opposition to the trade deal with Beijing signed last year, the pact to which many were already opposed. Finbarr Bermingham for the South China Morning Post (SCMP) writes that...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

EU and India to restart talks on bilateral free trade deal

The European Union and India have agreed to restart negotiations on a bilateral free trade deal, eight years after their first attempt failed and with both sides seeking alternatives to China. The move came as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi spoke via videoconference to EU leaders attending a summit in...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

EU and India relaunch trade quest at Covid-hit summit

The EU and India were set to bolster warming ties at a virtual summit Saturday by relaunching long-stalled trade talks and agreeing to work together against the coronavirus pandemic battering the south Asian giant. While the pandemic casts a long shadow over the summit, the key announcement is the restarting of talks on a free trade agreement that have been suspended since 2013.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-China's April trade with United States, EU, other key economies

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China extended its impressive trade performance in April, with exports unexpectedly accelerating and import growth hitting a decade high, in a boost to the world's second-largest economy. Exports in dollar terms surged 32.3% from a year earlier to $263.92 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said on Friday, beating analysts' forecast of 24.1% and the 30.6% growth reported in March. Imports were also impressive, rising 43.1% from a year earlier, the fastest gain since January 2011 and picking up from the 38.1% growth in March. It was also slightly faster than the 42.5% rise tipped by the Reuters poll, bolstered by higher commodity prices. Following is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in April. April Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports ($bln) ($bln) ($bln) +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 13.7 18.5 -4.7 0.4% 25.2% 1.3% -4.1% South 12.5 17.5 -5.0 23.1% 29.5% 7.3% -1.6% Korea Taiwan 6.7 19.4 -12.7 30.1% 25.5% 9.6% -8.8% European 39.9 26.8 13.1 23.8% 43.3% 9.2% -2.6% Union USA 42.1 13.9 28.1 31.2% 51.7% 8.8% -19.4% Australia 5.3 14.9 -9.6 19.7% 49.3% 16.9% 13.0% ASEAN 41.1 31.4 9.7 42.1% 40.6% 8.9% -5.2% (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Economytheedgemarkets.com

EU says not seeking escalation with China, working on investment deal

BEIJING (May 7): The European Union is not seeking an escalation of tensions with China, and the situation with a stalled investment agreement is less dramatic than people think, the bloc's ambassador in Beijing said on Friday. In March the EU imposed its first significant sanctions against Chinese officials since...
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

Macron urges US and UK to stop blocking vaccine exports

President Emmanuel Macron has accused "Anglo-Saxon" countries of hindering global supplies of life-saving Covid-19 jabs. Macron also took aim at the US specifically, remarking that the country reserved homemade doses of vaccines for domestic use. He said he was willing to discuss intellectual property matters, but that it was not...