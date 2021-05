In recent years, business ecosystems have emerged as a way for networks of organizations to create incredible market value through collaboration and competition, with an estimated $60 trillion in annual revenue set to be redistributed across the economy by 2025 through ecosystem growth. But simply operating within a business ecosystem by no means guarantees its success — less than 15% are successful in the long run. With a lack of trust and wrong governance choices among the principal causes for ecosystem failure, it’s become clear that the rules of the game matter.