Irvine, CA - May 13 - For the first time in 453 days, the number one ranked team in the world of women's water polo is set to return to international competition. The two-time defending Olympic Champions, Team USA, will host Canada in a three-game series in Southern California next week. The two squads will meet three times between May 17 and 21 in their first head-to-head meeting since the 2019 Holiday Cup in Princeton, New Jersey, a 17-6 win for Team USA.