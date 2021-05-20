Lisa Rinna Just Commented on Her Teen Daughter Dating a 37 Year Old
Lisa Rinna Just Commented on Her Teen Daughter Dating a 37 Year Old. When it was reported that Amelia Gray Hamlin was dating Scott Disick, it was a shocking turn of events for fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hamlin and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, have grown up on the reality series, which stars their mother, Lisa Rinna. So, to hear that Hamlin was not only dating another famous reality star, but one twice her age was quite the surprise. After staying quiet about the relationship for months, Lisa Rinna has finally commented on her daughter's older boyfriend, and it sounds like she's taking things in stride.www.msn.com