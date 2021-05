ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. 5 years ago, Tello Mobile flipped the script on traditional wireless. Instead of asking people to spend more on their telecom services, Tello came up with just the opposite: cutting back on phone bills and paying for what people are actually consuming. Quite an unusual proposition for mobile operators that are usually trying to persuade their customers to spend more and sometimes settle for less when it comes to benefits. The 5-year anniversary offer keeps the same unconventional tone.