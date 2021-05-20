Yes, Addison Rae is spilling some Bryce Hall tea on her debut album

At the center of Natalie Bergman‘s ethereal debut album Mercy is a tragedy so profound and crushing, that the sheer colossal beauty of the record’s lilting soundscapes might appear a strange oxymoron. Well know for her work with her band Wild Belle — underneath every lush, layered blend of breezy gospel-soul and bedroom pop that Bergman weaves to soundtrack her spiritual catharsis, there is an echo of the tragedy that catalyzed the important revelations on Mercy. On the tender prayer “Home at Last,” Bergman recounts the head-on collision with a drunk driver that killed her father and step-mother, an event that forced Bergman to a monastery in the southwestern desert where, in the quiet solitude like the monastics of old, she found some clarity and peace. “Went to the wilderness to remember my name,” she summarizes on “Paint the Rain,” a sublime ditty of glowing guitars and clarion piano tumbles that bounce along to Bergman’s steady realization — in the midst of grief — of the overwhelming love she and the world still has left to offer.