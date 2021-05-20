Department of Counseling

Home to one of the largest higher education programs in the country, the Department of Higher Education and Learning Technologies at A&M-Commerce is committed to providing convenient, accessible course offerings designed to elevate your career. Most of our courses are available online or at one of our convenient extended university locations. Featuring one of the university’s top doctoral programs—the higher education doctoral program was the first doctorate offered by the university in 1962—the department also offers four master’s degrees, an undergraduate degree and multiple graduate certificates.