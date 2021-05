New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota dropped 21 percent in the past week, with the state adding 8,612 new cases (a decrease of 2,288) to total 588,952 since the pandemic started. On the vaccine front, 2,163,864 Minnesotans have received a full vaccine schedule (an increase of 179,347), which is 38.3 percent of the state’s total population. The number of Minnesotans who have received at least one vaccine has grown to 2.66 million, or roughly 47.1 percent of the state population.