newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Queen Reportedly Had A LOT Of Feelings About Harry's Interview With Dax Shepard

Elite Daily
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fallout with his brother and father, Prince Harry has remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. As he revealed in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he and Meghan Markle often call her to check in and are on good terms with the matriarch following 2020’s “Megxit.” Unfortunately, drama within the royal family keeps on stacking up, and even the Queen is reportedly isn’t thrilled with her grandson’s latest media appearance. The Queen's reported reaction to Prince Harry's Armchair Expert interview with Dax Shepard was not ideal.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Icymi#Drama#Down Generational Trauma#Fallout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskentlive.news

'Sit down and shut up' Queen's cousin takes swipe at modern Royals for 'airing dirty linen in public'

Princess Olga Romanoff has taken a swipe at 'modern Royals' using TV interviews to "air their dirty linen in public" during an interview with Lorraine Kelly. Princess Olga, who is the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, was speaking to Lorraine from her home in Kent about all things Royal when Lorraine asked for her thoughts on a shift in Royal behaviours to speak openly on TV.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince William Still Furious With Meghan Markle After She Disrespected The Queen

British Royal family news reveals if there’s anything we’ve learned about all of the Royal Family drama these last several months, it’s that there’s no way Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Meghan Markle will ever be in the same room together, ever again. In fact, there’s a new report that suggests the Duke of Cambridge can no longer hide his anger at Meghan Markle, especially after the way she apparently disrespected his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Here’s what you need to know.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Harry Are ‘Not Talking at the Moment’ Despite Reconnecting at Philip’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims

Still rocky. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is still a work in progress following their U.K. reunion last month, according to royal expert Nick Bullen. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Prince Harry Opens Up To Dax Shepard About How Therapy Helped Him

Prince Harry recently opened up to Dax Shepard while making a guest appearance on his podcast, Armchair Expert. The interview covered a wide variety of topics from his relationship with Meghan to his mental health journey to his decision to leave the royal family. The Duke also shared some never-heard-before stories about his royal life and the beginnings of his relationship with Meghan.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Launches Exclusive Spotify Partnership. Dax Shepard’s popular Armchair Expert podcast has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify. The award-winning podcast, co-hosted by actor, filmmaker and comedian Shepard and…. Dax Shepard Explains How He Told His Children About His Relapse. The actor last September revealed he...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
Celebritiesromper.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Once Met Up & Flirted At A Supermarket

In a revealing new podcast interview, Prince Harry surprised royal fans by admitting that he and Meghan Markle once arranged an incognito meeting at a supermarket in London early in their relationship. While the meeting was meant to enable the pair to pick up a few essential items, the Duke of Sussex confessed the secret supermarket meet-up had also proved to be a rare chance for some public flirting.
Celebritiesruralradio.com

Prince Harry says he is focused on ‘breaking the cycle’ as a dad

(NEW YORK) — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is getting even more personal about his mental health struggles, his tensions with being a royal and his life today in California with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son, Archie. Harry, who lives with his family in Montecito, California, opened...
Entertainmentkentlive.news

Why Prince Harry has deliberately given up the Queen's English

Prince Harry has deliberately given up speaking the Queen's English - using clipped received pronunciation - according to a language expert who listened to his latest interview. The Duke of Sussex appears to be picking up a transatlantic accent, using more American tones, speech expert Emma Serlin told FEMAIL. She...
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Prince Harry Tells Dax Shepard How He Wants to "Break the Cycle" When Parenting His Kids

Prince Harry paid a visit to Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to chat about mental health and his upbringing, and how he applies both subjects to his roles as a husband to Meghan Markle and dad to Archie (and soon, a daughter!). The Duke of Sussex opened up to Dax and his cohost, Monica Padman, about privacy as a famous family, as well as how he hopes to "break the cycle" when it comes to parenting, which he touches upon in his and Oprah's upcoming mental health series, The Me You Can't See.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Princess Olga Takes A Jab At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview, Says 'Never Wash Your Dirty Linen In Public'

Not holding back! Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Olga doesn't agree with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to talk about the royal family on national television. "Her [The Queen's] children have given extensive TV interviews, we have seen that," ITV's Lorraine Kelly asked the princess. "Do you think that is the way ahead to modernize the Royal Family or do you just think people should shh?"
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry has landed back in California after trip that saw him ‘privately meet the Queen twice’

Prince Harry has now returned to his home in California after spending nine days in the UK to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.The Duke of Sussex arrived at the home he shares with Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, in Montecito earlier this week, it was confirmed to The Independent, after paying his respects to his grandfather.Harry’s visit was famously the first time he had seen his family in person after the sensational interview he and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which they criticised the royal family.Now Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, has...