The Queen Reportedly Had A LOT Of Feelings About Harry's Interview With Dax Shepard

British Royal family news reveals if there’s anything we’ve learned about all of the Royal Family drama these last several months, it’s that there’s no way Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Meghan Markle will ever be in the same room together, ever again. In fact, there’s a new report that suggests the Duke of Cambridge can no longer hide his anger at Meghan Markle, especially after the way she apparently disrespected his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Here’s what you need to know.