The Queen Reportedly Had A LOT Of Feelings About Harry's Interview With Dax Shepard
Despite the fallout with his brother and father, Prince Harry has remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. As he revealed in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he and Meghan Markle often call her to check in and are on good terms with the matriarch following 2020's "Megxit." Unfortunately, drama within the royal family keeps on stacking up, and even the Queen is reportedly isn't thrilled with her grandson's latest media appearance. The Queen's reported reaction to Prince Harry's Armchair Expert interview with Dax Shepard was not ideal.