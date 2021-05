THE BUZZ: Like a political Santa Clause, Gov. Gavin Newsom is doling out daily arguments this week for why California is resurging under his leadership. Yesterday, it was $12 billion in direct stimulus and billions more in rent and utility bill relief. It was no coincidence Newsom was flanked by the two budget committee chairs as he pitched the proposal in Oakland, telegraphing cross-branch Democratic support for the governor’s proposal. After trumpeting a “remarkable turnaround” in state finances since the pandemic’s nadir that’s fueled a remarkable $75 billion surplus, Newsom previewed “many announcements this week across the spectrum that amplify this narrative of the state roaring back.“ Hours later, he was talking up water infrastructure in the drought-wracked Central Valley.