Movies

‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ & ‘The Father’ Get China Release Dates In June

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

China has added a pair of Sony movies to the release calendar with Columbia Pictures’ Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway set for June 11 — one week before its domestic bow — and Sony Pictures Classics’ Oscar winner The Father due on June 18. The Will Gluck-directed Peter Rabbit sequel...

