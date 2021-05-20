‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ & ‘The Father’ Get China Release Dates In June

Sony Pictures’s 3000 Pictures has announced that its anticipated drama, Where the Crawdads Sing, will hit theaters on June 24, 2022. Olivia Newman’s film, based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens, is set in the mid-20th century South, following a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who raises herself in the marshes outside of her small town, after being abandoned by her family. When Kya’s former boyfriend is found dead, she is thrust into the spotlight, and is immediately assumed by local townspeople and law enforcement to have been behind the murder. Equal parts haunting crime thriller and moving coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing explores our universal yearning for connection, formative first loves, and ultimately, how strong and resilient each of us is, no matter the obstacles standing in our way.