I joined our neighborhood watch program

A message from Sue Coppola, Chief Clinical Officer, honoring our team member nurses for the warm, person-centered care they provide to our residents. Each May, Sunrise honors our team member nurses for the warm, people-centered care they provide to our beloved residents. This year, National Nurses Week takes place May 6–12 in the United States and May 10–16 in Canada, and we celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12. Today is the 201st birthday of Florence Nightingale, an extraordinary woman and the founder of modern nursing. I’m always so proud to take these holidays to honor the contributions and commitment of all who have followed in Florence Nightingale’s footsteps.