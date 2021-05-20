Four State Farm Show returns this weekend

newsbreak-logo
By Kimberly Barker
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 8 hours ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 2021 Four State Farm Show is coming back bigger and better than ever from its one-year pandemic hiatus, organizers say, and it will feature hundreds of indoor and outdoor exhibitors at a new venue.

Now in its 46th year, the Four State Farm Show is slated for Friday through Sunday at Pittsburg State University’s Robert W. Plaster Center, 1701 S. Homer St. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show location will include the Robert W. Plaster Center along with the surrounding parking lots and grounds. The venue is located on the eastern edge of the campus.

The event serves as the region’s one-stop agricultural shop, where visitors can see the latest technology and farming products offered by area vendors. It typically draws an estimated 20,000 visitors over three days each year, according to officials.

Visitors can see agricultural rural living exhibits and check out the latest in farm equipment. There will be a zero-turn lawn mower test driving area where attendees can try out a variety of machines. All spectator and exhibitor parking will be free.

“This particular show will have nearly 800 booths — there’s about 400 indoors in the climate-controlled Plaster Center, and then there’s another 400 outdoors,” said Lance Markley, the show's coordinator and special agricultural events manager for the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield, the new event sponsor. “It’s an opportunity to see all of the latest products and trends in agriculture.”

In late 2020, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center in Springfield acquired the assets of the Four State Farm Show and signed a multiyear agreement with PSU to host the show in coming years.

Weather often was an issue for the show, which was held on a 300-acre lot near Pittsburg for the past 36 years. But organizers and officials are now looking forward to making future traditions on campus.

“We are extremely excited to be at the new location,” Markley said. “All of the booths and parking are on hard surfaces. Nobody will have to contend with any mud in any way, shape or form at the show. What we gained were the indoor booths with room to expand in the future. This will go on rain or shine.”

Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland, who last year made the trip from Topeka to help announce the new venue, said at the time, “There is no better venue than the Plaster Center here at Pitt State; this is a wonderful facility that offers new opportunities for this event to grow. It’s clear this is going to be a huge success.”

Pre-pandemic, the show typically had an economic impact of more than $1 million annually. Devin Gorman, executive director for the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a statement that the show is a valuable event for the entire county, and the benefits of it being on campus will make it more enjoyable for everyone.

Masks will not be required to be worn.

For details, go to fourstatefarmshow.com or email lance@ozarkempirefair.com.

