Watch the 1,479-HP Bugatti Chiron Sport Drag Race a French Fighter Jet
It's to generate publicity for a special aviation-themed edition of the car but did we really need a reason?. Bugatti has a new, limited edition of the Chiron Sport called the Chiron Sport Les Légendes du Ciel that tips its cap to French aviation. The ultra-high-end marque is drumming up hype for it the only way one can and should drum up hype for a French aviation-inspired, multi-million-dollar hypercar: by launching it alongside a French fighter jet, taking inspiration from that one time Top Gear raced a Veyron against a Eurofighter Typhoon.www.thedrive.com