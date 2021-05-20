newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Local Manufacturers Struggle To Sell PPE As Global Supply Chain Is Back In Full Swing

iowapublicradio.org
 19 hours ago

Last year at the height of the pandemic, global supply chains for personal protective equipment fell apart, triggering bidding wars for masks, gloves and hospital gowns. Now overseas factories are back online. As Connecticut Public Radio’s Patrick Skahill reports, that’s made it difficult for some local manufacturers who adapted to...

www.iowapublicradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Ppe#Npr#Global Supply Chains#Overseas Factories#Gloves#Bidding Wars#Masks#Wbur Org#Copyright#Hospital Gowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPhys.org

Study reveals new options to help firms improve the food recall process

For much of the nation's food supply, removing unsafe products off of store shelves can take up to 10 months, according to news reports—even when people are getting sick. The growing complexity and scope of modern supply chains result in painfully slow product recalls, even when consumer well-being is at stake. For example, in 2009, salmonella-tainted peanuts killed nine people and sickened more than 700 in 46 states, and the resulting nationwide recall cost peanut farmers, their wholesale customers and retailers more than $1 billion in lost production and sales. Tyson Foods' 2019 recall of nearly 12 million pounds of frozen chicken strips also cost the company millions.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Autonomous Cleaning Solutions Boost Warehouse and Supply Chain Productivity

Ask any supply chain executive what factors have had the greatest effect on their business in the past decade, and they’ll likely tell you about the unprecedented growth of e-commerce, increased expectations for near-instant delivery and the forced volume and complexity of operations through the expansion of global sourcing. In the wake of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, these factors have been amplified. To keep up with the changes, warehouse and logistics managers are being challenged to increase efficiency and productivity — essentially to “do more with less” and at a faster rate than ever before. And, of course, this must be achieved without compromising the health and safety of workers or profitability.
TechnologySilicon Republic

Global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc on supply chains

The global shortage of semiconductors has impacted the supply of cars and computers already, but job losses and price hikes are also on the cards. The worldwide chip shortage continues to haunt virtually every industry that requires a semiconductor in its manufacturing process. One of the hardest hit industries has...
Houston, TXrice.edu

Baker Institute webinar examines global supply chain

A two-day, virtual event organized by Ed Emmett, fellow in energy and transportation policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, will examine the need for a resilient global supply chain. The first-ever Houston Global Freight Summit, co-hosted by the Baker Institute’s Center for Energy Studies and Port Houston,...
Industrystrategicsourceror.com

Overcoming supply chain hiccups requires planning

As a professional in the logistics industry, you likely already know that even the best-laid plans often go awry due to forces well beyond your control. However, something that you can control is your response to these issues. In fact, it's generally recommended that you not only have your initial plans, but also a host of contingencies to which you can pivot if (or, more often, when) something doesn't go as you'd expected.
Agriculturefoodindustryexecutive.com

Forager Raises $4M in Funding to Digitize the Local Food Supply Chain

PORTLAND, ME – May 14, 2021 – Forager, a company focused on connecting local farmers with grocers to bring consumers healthy, locally sourced food, today announced it has raised $4M in funding. The funding was led by a number of private investors including Duncan Saville of ICM Limited, an international fund managing more than $2BN in funds, and Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI), a social impact fund focused on environmentally sustainable enterprises, among others.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Beef supply chain in critical condition

OPINION The live cattle-supply chain from which beef is produced is multi-segmented. The largest and most widespread segment – in terms of number of market participants – are cow-calf producers that maintain mother cows and produce new calves each year. The next-largest segment by market participants is the yearling segment, in which cattle farmers and ranchers prepare yearling-age cattle for the final and smallest segment by volume of producers – the feeding segment. That last segment feeds cattle to harvest weight and sells them directly to the beef packer that produces beef. Though they are few, some ranchers are involved in all segments and sell beef directly to consumers.
IndustryBusiness Insider

How to protect your supply chain for the next 'grey swan' event

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the volatility of the global supply chain. It also highlighted that companies are not prepared for "grey swan" events, those which are unlikely to occur but can wreak havoc when they do. Aon helps businesses minimize the risk of supply chain disruptions through its...
Industrycips.org

Navigating changes in global distribution

Experts predict we’re approaching the end of the global factory and a major boom in warehousing awaits. But will this be more of a steady drift than a rapid turnaround?. Whether you consider it to be drama or farce, container ship Ever Given’s stranding in the Suez Canal in March this year added to the substantial spotlight on the fragility of global supply chains. The situation intensified worries already front of mind following a year of Covid-19, such as whether supply chains are sufficiently diversified, if local suppliers might be more reliable, and whether it makes sense to move away from just-in-time deliveries and invest in warehousing larger amounts of stock. But the big question for supply chain managers is: if you decide to make a change, will it even be possible? In the US, demand for especially large warehouses or distribution centres in excess of 23,000m2 – so-called ‘big box’ facilities – jumped 25% between 2019 and 2020, according to real-estate giant CBRE. “We’re really just seeing the tip of the iceberg as far as demand and growth of e-commerce,” said executive vice-president Mindy Lissner.
Economyfoodlogistics.com

How Supply Chain Visibility Helps Manage Risk

Supply chain innovations have led to improved efficiency, reliability and profitability. But it has also created new risks for supply chain companies. In order to manage and reduce the effects of these risks, companies are incorporating supply chain visibility technologies and processes. Supply chain visibility is the use of data and technology to track orders from manufacturer to delivery to help prevent order and shipment errors.
BusinessCNHI

UPJ professor: Vaccines key to bringing down inflation, improving supply chain

Price inflation is high, but vaccine needles could pierce that situation, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor said. At the root of inflation is a global commodity price increase, Pitt-Johnstown Assistant Professor of Business Economics Guo Kai said. But if the COVID-19 vaccine circulates, in particular around developing countries,...
Saint Louis, MOIllinois Business Journal

Global supply chain disruptions felt across the Midwest

Delays and higher shipping costs impact consumers coast-to-coast and underscore. the need for new shipping alternatives that the St. Louis region could deliver. Striking images of dozens of container ships berthed outside of already congested West Coast ports, plus photos and video showing a 1,300-foot-long container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, have landed supply chain industry news in the forefront for consumers in recent months.
Economytippnews.com

Build Relationships With Multiple Suppliers To Protect Your Supply Chain

It’s not a bad idea to use multiple suppliers in order to protect your supply chain. Let Proto Plastics be either your primary or your backup supplier. Do you rely on one supplier for your injection molded plastic products? What happens when that one supplier can’t fulfill your orders because of an equipment failure, natural disaster, or they just close shop?
Public Healthstrategicsourceror.com

Medical supply chains struggling due to lack of pipette tips

Call it an example of the butterfly effect in action: The medical supply chain — both in the U.S. and around the world — is moving at a snail's pace. In some respects, this is due to a lack of one simple piece of equipment. Plastic pipette tips are typically used in everything from medical research to COVID-19 testing and blood tests, but they've started to come into short supply in recent weeks, hobbling the industry.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Supply Chain Optimization with Python

Supply chain optimization makes the best use of data analytics to find an optimal combination of factories and distribution centres to match supply and demand. Because of the current surge in shipping costs, companies start to challenge their current footprint to adapt to the post-covid “New Normal”. In this article,...
Industrycleanlink.com

Survey Shows Confidence In Supply Chain

A new survey by GlobalTranx, which provides logistic technologies for shipping companies, and Edelman, a data and communications firm, found that most U.S. supply chain organizations are optimistic about their business performance and that of the industry in 2021. The survey, published in April 2021, involved more than 200 supply...
Mcclellanville, SClive5news.com

National supply chain challenges impact local SC business

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Supply chain challenges facing multiple industries big and small nationwide are now taking a toll on local businesses. The owner of Uncle Percy’s Village Market in McClellanville, Percy Smith, says he has delayed opening his store multiple times because supply of necessary items seems to disappear faster than he can get them in the door.
Industryandnowuknow.com

ZAG Launches Supply Chain Risk Assessment Program

SAN JOSE, CA - With technology taking the wheel on industry growth, resources provided by partnering tech and service companies have become more integral than ever. ZAG Technical Services is one such company, and recently launched a new supply chain risk assessment and management program for its partners. The tool is aimed at providing agribusinesses with visibility into the cybersecurity risks that can affect their business.