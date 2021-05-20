Local Manufacturers Struggle To Sell PPE As Global Supply Chain Is Back In Full Swing

Experts predict we’re approaching the end of the global factory and a major boom in warehousing awaits. But will this be more of a steady drift than a rapid turnaround?. Whether you consider it to be drama or farce, container ship Ever Given’s stranding in the Suez Canal in March this year added to the substantial spotlight on the fragility of global supply chains. The situation intensified worries already front of mind following a year of Covid-19, such as whether supply chains are sufficiently diversified, if local suppliers might be more reliable, and whether it makes sense to move away from just-in-time deliveries and invest in warehousing larger amounts of stock. But the big question for supply chain managers is: if you decide to make a change, will it even be possible? In the US, demand for especially large warehouses or distribution centres in excess of 23,000m2 – so-called ‘big box’ facilities – jumped 25% between 2019 and 2020, according to real-estate giant CBRE. “We’re really just seeing the tip of the iceberg as far as demand and growth of e-commerce,” said executive vice-president Mindy Lissner.