Texas to resubmit Medicaid waiver application

These past few months have been some of the most critical in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic since it started. Millions of Texans are now fully vaccinated and we are steps closer to keeping our communities safer and healthier. The end of this pandemic is nearly in sight, but as we look back, we can see that this public health crisis has laid bare the many weaknesses and inequities of our health care system. And that’s why Texas should finally expand Medicaid and extend health coverage to 1.7 million Texans.