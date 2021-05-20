Texas to resubmit Medicaid waiver application
Texas will resubmit a Medicaid waiver application to extend billions in federal funding for the next 10 years, according to The Texas Tribune. In April, CMS rescinded approval for a Section 1115 waiver amendment that would have extended reimbursement to Texas hospitals for uncompensated care through September 2030. The Biden administration said that under the previous administration, CMS and Texas failed to adhere to public comment period requirements in the approval process. CMS argued that the public comment period is necessary for stakeholders to share feedback.www.beckershospitalreview.com