"Tebow Time" is back in the Sunshine State. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed on Monday that the Jaguars plan to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow, who last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012. Tebow, who guided the Gators to a national championship under new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, will play tight end for the Jaguars once his signing becomes official. Tebow will also likely be asked to serve as a mentor for Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.