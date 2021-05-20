Nevada Coin Mart | 05/20/21

Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Las Vegas on May 30, 2020. Photo by Daniel Clark. Through a presentation that lasted hours, the state of Nevada brought all it could to conjure justification for the cold-blooded killing of Jorge Gomez in 2020 during protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for George Floyd. In what can only be called a thorough collaboration, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Clark County and the district attorney, Steve Wolfson, presented a woefully incomplete evaluation of the killing of a brother, friend and son of our community, finding it both legitimate and defensible. The so-called “Public Fact Finding Review” was a political exercise in gaslighting and manipulation at a grand scale, one in which officials vastly downplayed officers’ failure to uphold their own use of force and de-escalation policies, leading to an entirely avoidable killing.