Law Enforcement

Nevada Coin Mart | 05/20/21

KTNV
 13 hours ago

Nevada Coin Mart is hosting an pop-up sales event for the Injured Police Officers' Fund today from 10A - 2P. Proceeds from the IPOF merchandise sales will benefit injured police officers in Southern Nevada. Nevada Coin Mart will also be donating a percentage of their transactions to the IPOF today.

State
Nevada State
#Southern Nevada#Police#Nevada Coin Mart#Ipof#Injured Police Officers#Proceeds#10a#2p
Public Safety
Society
Law Enforcement
