Will Dolphins Be Able To Stop The Run This Season?

The NFL will release the full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday night but it is time to recap who the Miami Dolphins will play this season. This year will see the first expansion of games since 1978 when the league expanded the season by two games from the 14 game format. This year, there will be one extra game in the league which means one extra Sunday of NFL football. The league will also retain the 7th playoff addition and only one bye per conference.